Financial Accounting7. Receivables and InvestmentsAvailable-for-Sale (AFS) Securities
Chitty Company often has excess cash on hand to invest. Suppose that Chitty purchases 640 shares of Bang Company common stock at a price of $35 per share. Chitty classifies the investment as available-for-sale securities. This purchase occurred on December 9, 2018. As of December 31, the market price of Chitty stock had increased to $41 per share. Chitty's journal entry on December 31, 2018 related to the investment in Bang Company stock would include:

