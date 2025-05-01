Which accounting process involves comparing what was planned with the actual performance to ensure that financial records accurately reflect the company's financial position, especially regarding prepaid expenses?
A
Adjusting journal entries
B
Posting to the general ledger
C
Preparing a trial balance
D
Recording initial transactions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the accounting process: The goal is to ensure that financial records accurately reflect the company's financial position, particularly for items like prepaid expenses. This involves aligning planned amounts with actual performance.
Review the concept of adjusting journal entries: Adjusting entries are made at the end of an accounting period to update accounts for transactions that have occurred but are not yet recorded, such as prepaid expenses that have been partially used.
Examine the role of posting to the general ledger: This process involves transferring journal entries to the ledger accounts, but it does not specifically address the comparison of planned versus actual performance.
Consider the preparation of a trial balance: A trial balance is a summary of all ledger accounts to check for errors in recording, but it does not involve adjusting entries for prepaid expenses.
Analyze the recording of initial transactions: Initial transactions are recorded when they occur, but they do not involve the comparison of planned versus actual performance or adjustments for prepaid expenses.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries with a bite sized video explanation from Brian