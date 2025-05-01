Which of the following is NOT an example of income in financial accounting?
A
Owner's capital contribution
B
Interest earned on investments
C
Revenue from sales
D
Rental income received
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'income' in financial accounting. Income generally refers to the earnings generated from the core operations of a business or other sources, such as investments or rental activities. It is distinct from contributions made by owners.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. Determine whether each item qualifies as income based on its nature and definition in financial accounting.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Owner's capital contribution.' This represents the funds or assets provided by the owner to the business and is classified as equity, not income, because it is not earned through business operations or external sources.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Interest earned on investments.' This is considered income because it is generated from external sources, specifically from investments made by the business.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Revenue from sales' and 'Rental income received.' Both are examples of income because they are earned through the business's core operations (sales revenue) or external sources (rental income).
