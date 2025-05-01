The adjusting entry to recognize work completed on unearned revenue involves which of the following?
A
Debiting Revenue and crediting Unearned Revenue
B
Debiting Unearned Revenue and crediting Revenue
C
Debiting Cash and crediting Revenue
D
Debiting Revenue and crediting Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of unearned revenue: Unearned revenue refers to money received by a company for services or goods that have not yet been provided. It is recorded as a liability because the company has an obligation to deliver the service or product in the future.
Recognize the purpose of the adjusting entry: The adjusting entry is made to reflect the portion of the unearned revenue that has been earned during the accounting period. This ensures that revenue is accurately reported in the financial statements.
Determine the accounts involved: When unearned revenue is earned, the liability account 'Unearned Revenue' is reduced (debited), and the revenue account 'Revenue' is increased (credited) to reflect the earned income.
Write the journal entry: The adjusting entry involves debiting the 'Unearned Revenue' account to decrease the liability and crediting the 'Revenue' account to increase the income. This adjustment aligns the accounts with the earned portion of the revenue.
Verify the impact on the financial statements: The adjustment reduces liabilities on the balance sheet and increases revenue on the income statement, ensuring accurate financial reporting for the period.
