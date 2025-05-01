Which of the following costs is NOT recorded as part of the cost of a building?
A
Cost of paving the parking lot
B
Cost of installing elevators
C
Architectural fees
D
Legal fees to obtain title
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'cost of a building' in financial accounting. Costs that are directly attributable to the construction or acquisition of a building are included in its cost. These typically include costs necessary to prepare the building for its intended use.
Step 2: Review each option provided in the problem. Determine whether each cost is directly related to the building itself or if it pertains to external improvements or other expenses.
Step 3: Analyze 'Cost of paving the parking lot.' Parking lots are considered land improvements, not part of the building itself. Therefore, this cost is not recorded as part of the cost of the building.
Step 4: Analyze 'Cost of installing elevators.' Elevators are integral to the building's functionality and are included in the cost of the building.
Step 5: Analyze 'Architectural fees' and 'Legal fees to obtain title.' Both are directly related to the construction and acquisition of the building, so they are included in the building's cost.
