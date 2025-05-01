What is the primary purpose of the Truth in Lending Act (TILA)?
A
To ensure that consumers are provided with clear and accurate information about the costs and terms of credit.
B
To regulate the interest rates that lenders can charge on loans.
C
To require banks to maintain a minimum reserve ratio.
D
To establish accounting standards for financial institutions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Truth in Lending Act (TILA): The primary purpose of TILA is to protect consumers by ensuring they receive clear and accurate information about the costs and terms of credit. This includes disclosures about interest rates, fees, and repayment terms.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided choices and identify which ones do not align with the purpose of TILA. For example, regulating interest rates, requiring banks to maintain reserve ratios, and establishing accounting standards are not part of TILA's scope.
Focus on consumer protection: TILA is designed to promote transparency in lending practices, helping consumers make informed decisions about borrowing. This is achieved through standardized disclosures and protections against unfair practices.
Consider the correct answer: The correct answer should directly relate to TILA's goal of ensuring consumers are informed about credit costs and terms. This aligns with the first option provided in the question.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is the one that emphasizes clear and accurate information about credit terms, as this is the central purpose of TILA.
