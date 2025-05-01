Which source document is most commonly used to record indirect materials used as overhead costs in the journal entries?
A
Time Ticket
B
Sales Invoice
C
Purchase Order
D
Materials Requisition Form
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of indirect materials: Indirect materials are materials that cannot be directly traced to a specific product but are necessary for the production process. These costs are typically classified as overhead costs.
Learn about the purpose of a Materials Requisition Form: This document is used to request materials from inventory for use in production. It specifies the type and quantity of materials needed and is commonly used to track the usage of indirect materials.
Recognize the role of the Materials Requisition Form in journal entries: When indirect materials are used, the Materials Requisition Form serves as the source document to record the transfer of these materials from inventory to overhead costs in the accounting records.
Understand why other options are not correct: A Time Ticket is used to record labor hours, a Sales Invoice is used for sales transactions, and a Purchase Order is used to request goods or services from suppliers. None of these are relevant for recording indirect materials as overhead costs.
Apply this knowledge to journal entries: When recording indirect materials as overhead costs, the Materials Requisition Form provides the necessary details to debit the Manufacturing Overhead account and credit the Raw Materials Inventory account.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian