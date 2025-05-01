Which of the following should be included in the capital budgeting process?
A
Recording dividends received from investments as revenue
B
Calculating the net present value (NPV) of the project
C
Estimating future cash flows from the investment
D
Ignoring the time value of money in decision-making
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of capital budgeting: Capital budgeting is the process of evaluating and selecting long-term investments that are consistent with the firm's goal of maximizing shareholder wealth. It involves analyzing potential projects or investments to determine their profitability and feasibility.
Identify the key components of capital budgeting: These include estimating future cash flows, assessing the time value of money, calculating metrics like Net Present Value (NPV) or Internal Rate of Return (IRR), and making decisions based on these analyses.
Step 1: Estimating future cash flows: This involves forecasting the expected inflows and outflows of cash associated with the investment or project over its lifetime. Accurate estimation is crucial for evaluating the project's profitability.
Step 2: Calculating the Net Present Value (NPV): NPV is a method used to evaluate the profitability of an investment by discounting future cash flows to their present value using a discount rate (often the cost of capital). The formula for NPV is: , where Ct represents cash inflows, r is the discount rate, t is the time period, and C0 is the initial investment.
Step 3: Incorporating the time value of money: The time value of money is a fundamental principle in capital budgeting. It recognizes that a dollar today is worth more than a dollar in the future due to its earning potential. This principle is applied through discounting future cash flows to their present value.
