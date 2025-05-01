Step 2: Calculating the Net Present Value (NPV): NPV is a method used to evaluate the profitability of an investment by discounting future cash flows to their present value using a discount rate (often the cost of capital). The formula for NPV is: NPV = ∑ C t / ( 1 + r ) t - C 0 , where Ct represents cash inflows, r is the discount rate, t is the time period, and C0 is the initial investment.