Which of the following best describes the closing process in financial accounting?
A
Posting transactions from the journal to the ledger accounts.
B
Transferring the balances of temporary accounts to retained earnings at the end of the accounting period.
C
Reconciling the bank statement with the company's cash account.
D
Recording adjusting entries to update account balances before preparing financial statements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the closing process: The closing process in financial accounting is performed at the end of an accounting period to transfer the balances of temporary accounts (such as revenues, expenses, and dividends) to permanent accounts (specifically retained earnings). This ensures that temporary accounts start with a zero balance in the next accounting period.
Identify temporary accounts: Temporary accounts include revenue accounts, expense accounts, and dividend accounts. These accounts are used to track financial activity during a specific period and are closed to retained earnings at the end of the period.
Prepare closing entries: Closing entries are journal entries made to transfer the balances of temporary accounts to retained earnings. For example, revenue accounts are debited, and retained earnings are credited; expense accounts are credited, and retained earnings are debited.
Post closing entries to the ledger: After preparing the closing entries, post them to the ledger accounts to update the balances. This step ensures that the temporary accounts have a zero balance and retained earnings reflect the net income or loss for the period.
Verify the closing process: After posting the closing entries, prepare a post-closing trial balance to ensure that all temporary accounts have been closed and only permanent accounts remain. This trial balance is used as the starting point for the next accounting period.
