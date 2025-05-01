Which of the following are the types of expenditures that can occur subsequent to an asset's acquisition?
A
Operating expenditures and financing expenditures
B
Capital expenditures and revenue expenditures
C
Fixed expenditures and variable expenditures
D
Direct expenditures and indirect expenditures
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the types of expenditures that occur after an asset is acquired. This relates to how costs are classified in financial accounting.
Recall the definitions: Capital expenditures are costs incurred to improve or extend the life of an asset, and they are capitalized (added to the asset's value on the balance sheet). Revenue expenditures are costs incurred for the day-to-day maintenance or operation of an asset, and they are expensed in the income statement.
Eliminate incorrect options: Operating expenditures and financing expenditures are not classifications used for post-acquisition costs of assets. Fixed and variable expenditures refer to cost behavior, not asset-related expenditures. Direct and indirect expenditures are classifications based on cost allocation, not asset-related expenditures.
Identify the correct answer: The correct classifications for expenditures after an asset's acquisition are capital expenditures and revenue expenditures, as these are the standard terms used in financial accounting.
Apply this knowledge: When analyzing expenditures related to an asset, determine whether the cost improves the asset or maintains its current condition to classify it as either a capital or revenue expenditure.
