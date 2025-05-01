Which of the following statements is an advantage of bond financing?
A
Bonds do not require repayment of principal at maturity.
B
Interest expense on bonds is tax-deductible for the issuing corporation.
C
Bondholders have voting rights in the corporation.
D
Issuing bonds decreases the company's financial leverage.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bond financing: Bond financing involves a company borrowing money from investors by issuing bonds. The company agrees to pay periodic interest and repay the principal amount at maturity.
Analyze the first statement: 'Bonds do not require repayment of principal at maturity.' This is incorrect because bonds typically require repayment of the principal amount at maturity.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Interest expense on bonds is tax-deductible for the issuing corporation.' This is correct because interest payments on bonds are considered an expense and can reduce taxable income, providing a tax advantage to the corporation.
Review the third statement: 'Bondholders have voting rights in the corporation.' This is incorrect because bondholders are creditors, not owners, and do not have voting rights in corporate decisions.
Assess the fourth statement: 'Issuing bonds decreases the company's financial leverage.' This is incorrect because issuing bonds increases financial leverage by adding debt to the company's capital structure.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian