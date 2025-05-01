Closing entries move the balances from the ______ accounts into the retained earnings account.
A
liability
B
permanent
C
asset
D
temporary
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of closing entries: Closing entries are journal entries made at the end of an accounting period to transfer the balances of temporary accounts to the retained earnings account. Temporary accounts include revenue, expense, and dividend accounts.
Identify the purpose of closing entries: The goal is to reset the balances of temporary accounts to zero for the next accounting period, ensuring that the financial statements reflect only the activity of the current period.
Recognize the types of accounts involved: Temporary accounts (e.g., revenues, expenses, and dividends) are closed, while permanent accounts (e.g., assets, liabilities, and equity) are not affected by closing entries.
Determine the correct account to transfer balances to: The balances of temporary accounts are moved into the retained earnings account, which is part of the equity section of the balance sheet.
Apply the closing process: For each temporary account, create a journal entry to debit or credit the account to bring its balance to zero, and record the corresponding amount in the retained earnings account.
