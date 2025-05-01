Journal entries based on the bank reconciliation are required in the company's accounts for which of the following items?
A
Outstanding checks
B
Errors made by the bank
C
Deposits in transit
D
Adjustments for errors made by the company
Understand the purpose of journal entries in the context of bank reconciliation. Journal entries are used to adjust the company's accounting records to match the reconciled bank statement.
Identify the items listed in the problem: Outstanding checks, Errors made by the bank, Deposits in transit, and Adjustments for errors made by the company.
Recognize that Outstanding checks and Deposits in transit are timing differences and do not require journal entries because they are already recorded in the company's books but have not yet cleared the bank.
Understand that Errors made by the bank do not require journal entries in the company's accounts because they are external to the company and must be corrected by the bank.
Focus on Adjustments for errors made by the company. These errors require journal entries because they involve inaccuracies in the company's own accounting records, which must be corrected to ensure accurate financial reporting.
