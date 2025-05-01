Firms achieve ________ through efficient procedures and excellent supply chain management.
A
lower cost of goods sold
B
increased accounts receivable turnover
C
greater intangible asset value
D
higher depreciation expense
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'lower cost of goods sold': This refers to a firm's ability to reduce the expenses associated with producing or purchasing goods, often achieved through efficient procedures and excellent supply chain management.
Analyze the role of supply chain management: Efficient supply chain management helps firms minimize production costs, optimize inventory levels, and reduce waste, all of which contribute to lowering the cost of goods sold.
Evaluate the other options: Increased accounts receivable turnover, greater intangible asset value, and higher depreciation expense are not directly related to supply chain efficiency or procedural improvements.
Connect the dots: Efficient procedures and supply chain management primarily impact the cost structure of a firm, making 'lower cost of goods sold' the most relevant answer.
Conclude: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'lower cost of goods sold,' as it aligns with the benefits of efficient procedures and supply chain management.
