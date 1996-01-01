Skip to main content
On January 4, The Jones Company purchased 35,000 out of the 87,500 outstanding shares of Miller Company for $400,000. During the year, the Miller Company reported net income of $240,000 and paid cash dividends of $60,000, while the Jones Company reported net income of $450,000 and paid cash dividends of $80,000. What is the carrying value of Jones Company's investment in Miller Company at the end of the year under the equity method?

