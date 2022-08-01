Alright, let's continue with this example here, a company regularly sells items on account. Currently accounts receivable total 12,000. However, the company estimates that $800 of this amount is uncollectable notice they had to just give us that information. And here we're not. We're not using either of the methods. Were not going to say Um you know, aging method. No, no, no. They just gave us this number. $800 out of that. 12,000 is uncollectable. So what we do is we need to take our bad debt expense. Let me use my acronyms. b. d. for bad debt expense. And that would be in the amount of $800. Right? That's how much we're estimating is gonna be uncollectable. And then we're going to credit our allowance for doubtful accounts, right? This contra asset that lowers the value of our receivables. Okay, so the bad debt expense, That's lowering our equity. That's an expense on the income statement for the 800 and the allowance for doubtful accounts. Well, that's lowering our net accounts receivable, which we'll talk about in just one second. So it's lowering our assets by 800 as well because we're not expecting to collect $800 of our accounts receivable. So that brings us to this last idea, the net accounts receivable. So net accounts receivable. What you you might have heard the words gross and net when we talk about gross receivables, that's the total amount. That's the amount that's in the accounts receivable account. Okay, so the accounts receivable account has all the gross receivables in it, the total amount. And then we're gonna subtract from it. The allowance for doubtful accounts. Right? Remember that these gross receivables in a are they have a debit balance? Right? And we just discussed how the A. D. A. Has a credit balance. So that's gonna lower the value of accounts receivable. And that gets us to this net accounts receivable. Okay. And that's usually what you report, you'll say something like net accounts receivable when you're listing your assets. Okay? So let's go ahead and see what the T. Accounts for these look like. Alright so remember we have our base formula, we have this base formula where we had our beginning balance plus additions to the account minus subtractions from the account equals the ending balance. And this is kind of just a generic formula that we use for pretty much every balance sheet account. Okay So let's see how this relates to accounts receivable. And the allowance for doubtful accounts. So our T. Account for accounts receivable, I'll just put a R. The T. Account. Well we're gonna have some beginning balance, right? And that's just like in every case we'll have some beginning balance or it'll be zero. And then we're gonna make credit sales right? Just like every time we had a credit sale transaction we were debating accounts receivable. So the credit sales are gonna be our additions to accounts receivable, right. That's the a over here. Uh Well every time we make a credit sale, that's gonna increase our accounts receivable. But what can reduce our our accounts receivable? Well that's when we collect right, collect cash from the customers every time we get cash from the customers, we're gonna decrease the accounts receivable. But now we've learned one more way we can decrease it with write offs right? Whenever we write off an account because we we decided that it's not gonna be collectible. Well then we can decrease accounts receivable as well. And that's gonna lead us to our ending balance and accounts receivable. So notice this right off century that I put in blue. That would be this entry I made in february year two up here notice that A. R. Is being credited right here. Right? This credit to A. R. That's because we are writing off that account and it's no longer owed to us. Well in theory it is owed to us but we're not expecting to get it. So we're taking it off of our books. Right? So that's how the accounts receivable account flows. Right? We've got our beginning balance, we're gonna add credit sales. Then we're gonna subtract any money that we did receive from the customers and we'll subtract the write offs to get to the ending balance. Now let's look at the allowance for doubtful accounts. I'll do it right here. Alright, allowance for doubtful accounts A. D. A. So remember this one starts with a credit balance right? The allowance is a credit balance account so it's generally gonna start with a credit balance. Now you're gonna see some weird problems but we don't have to deal with that. Let's talk about the real general terms here we start with the credit balance. And then what's gonna happen? What increases the allowance is when we take bad debt expense, right anytime we take bad debt expense. Well that would be like the entry that we made up here. Right? Bad debt expense, debit, bad debt expense, credit, the allowance right? It's gonna increase the allowance. Whoops. Alright. Um Yeah it's gonna increase the allowance anytime we take our bad debt expense and what's gonna lower the allowance? Well that's when we write off an account right when we write off that will lower the allowance. Okay? And that gets us to our ending balance in the allowance which should be some credit balance just like that. Alright so notice our net accounts receivable, we're gonna have this a. R. R gross accounts receivable minus the allowance and these two accounts together. Well that's our net accounts receivable. Alright let's go ahead and move on to the next video

Hide transcripts