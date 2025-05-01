Which of the following is typically included as part of a detailed inventory list during a physical inventory count?
A
The total sales revenue for the period
B
The list of all company employees
C
The quantity and description of each inventory item on hand
D
The depreciation schedule for fixed assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a physical inventory count: It is conducted to verify the actual quantity and condition of inventory items on hand, ensuring accuracy in financial records.
Identify the key elements typically included in a detailed inventory list: The list should contain the quantity and description of each inventory item on hand, as this information is crucial for inventory valuation and financial reporting.
Eliminate irrelevant options: The total sales revenue for the period, the list of all company employees, and the depreciation schedule for fixed assets are unrelated to the physical inventory count and should not be included in the inventory list.
Focus on the correct option: The quantity and description of each inventory item on hand are essential for tracking inventory levels and reconciling physical counts with accounting records.
Recognize the importance of accurate inventory records: Proper documentation ensures compliance with accounting standards and helps prevent discrepancies between physical inventory and recorded amounts.
Watch next
Master Physical Inventory Count with a bite sized video explanation from Brian