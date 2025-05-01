Which statement is true about warning signs of financial abuse?
A
Financial abuse is only committed by strangers, not family members.
B
A sudden increase in spending is never a sign of financial abuse.
C
Unexplained withdrawals from bank accounts may indicate financial abuse.
D
Financial abuse always involves physical harm.
