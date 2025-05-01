The amount of current assets minus current liabilities is called:
A
Gross profit
B
Retained earnings
C
Working capital
D
Net sales
Understand the concept of working capital: Working capital is a financial metric that represents the difference between a company's current assets and current liabilities. It is used to measure a company's short-term liquidity and operational efficiency.
Identify current assets: Current assets are assets that are expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year. Examples include cash, accounts receivable, inventory, and short-term investments.
Identify current liabilities: Current liabilities are obligations that are due within one year. Examples include accounts payable, short-term debt, and accrued expenses.
Calculate working capital: Subtract the total current liabilities from the total current assets using the formula:
Interpret the result: A positive working capital indicates that the company has sufficient assets to cover its short-term liabilities, while a negative working capital may signal liquidity issues.
