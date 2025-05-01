Aaron bought 17 chicken wings for $37.40. If Aaron spent $28.60 on chicken wings, what is the net sales value of the remaining chicken wings?
A
$37.40
B
$28.60
C
$8.80
D
$17.00
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. Aaron initially bought 17 chicken wings for $37.40. He spent $28.60 on some of the chicken wings, and we need to calculate the net sales value of the remaining chicken wings.
Step 2: Calculate the total cost of the chicken wings Aaron spent money on. This is given as $28.60.
Step 3: Subtract the amount spent ($28.60) from the total cost of all chicken wings ($37.40) to find the net sales value of the remaining chicken wings. Use the formula: Net Sales Value = Total Cost - Amount Spent.