Preferred Dividends

Alright, let's try this dividends breakdown. The apartment depot currently has outstanding 10,000 shares of $100 par value, 8% preferred stock and 50,000 shares of 50 cent par value. Common stock. A lot of words there, you got to kind of decipher what's going on, right? This is all related to our preferred stock right here and then we're gonna have all this related to our common stock. Okay, so you're gonna want to keep track of these numbers. So the apartment depot declares and paid a dividend of 130,000. So we have $130,000 dividend. And remember the preferred stockholders are gonna get their dividend first and whatever is left over, it goes to the common stockholders, what is the amount received by preferred and common shareholders? So let's go ahead and find out in total what each one receives and then we'll break it down per share. So if we had 10,000 shares of 8% preferred stock, will those 10,000 shares? We need to find out what their par value is? Well, the way I like to do it actually is I like to take the $100 par value times the 8%. Remember this 8% is their dividend percentage, that's the percentage of their par value that they're they're due to receive as dividends. So $100 times 8%. Well that gives us $8 per share as a dividend. Right? So each share is entitled to an $8 dividend when they pay these dividends and they get an $8 per share, dividend times the 10,000 shares. Right? There's 10,000 shares of preferred stock. So there's gonna be $80,000 of dividends To preferred shareholders. Right? So the preferred shareholders get 80,000 of this $130,000 dividend. And everything else goes to the common stockholders. So the common stockholders get the leftovers right? They get what's left. So there's $130,000 dividend minus the 80,000 paid to preferred Right? They got paid first. So 50,000 is what's left over, and that's what gets paid to the common Common dividends. Right? So the common shareholders split this 50,000 left over. Cool. So that's how we find the total dividend that's paid to each of them, And that was 80,000 for the preferred And we had 50,000 for the common dividend. Right? Let me get out of the way here. So now that we know the total that each class got, it's easy to find the per share amount. Well, we already found the per share amount for for the preferred dividends, but we could do it again, just to be sure 80,000 was the total dividend divided by the 10,000 shares. Well, that comes out just like we saw before, $8 per share, right. And that makes sense because that's what they're They're 8% of the $100 gives them. So it's $8 per preferred share. Right? So each preferred shareholder will get an $8 dividend. What about the common dividend? They had $50,000 that was paid in dividends. And there were 50,000 shares. So Each share, $1 per common share. Right? So each common share gets $1. So you want to pay attention to how many shares of each class of stock there are, and that's how you divvy it up as the dividend per share. So there was a dollar per share, common dividend and an $8 per share preferred dividend. Alright, so this is how the preferences work. Remember when I told you up above the preferred stock has a preference, when the dividends get paid, they get paid first. Now let's say the dividend had only been instead of being $130,000? If the dividend had only been $60,000? Well, that whole 60,000 would have gone to preferred because they are due the 1st 80,000. Right? So if if the dividends had been $80,000,, the 1st 80,000 would have gone to preferred. And then that extra dollar would have been split among those common stockholders. Right? So that's how it works. The 1st 80,000. In this case We're always going to go to the preferred and whatever extra there is can go to the common. Now what if it was a million dollar dividend? The same thing. Right, 80,000. And then the whole 920,000 would go to the common stockholders. Cool, Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

