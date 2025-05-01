Which of the following inventory systems typically includes a direct materials inventory account?
A
Perpetual inventory system for a manufacturing company
B
Perpetual inventory system for a merchandising company
C
Periodic inventory system for a merchandising company
D
Periodic inventory system for a service company
1
Understand the concept of inventory systems: Inventory systems are methods used by companies to track and manage their inventory. The two main types are perpetual and periodic inventory systems.
Recognize the difference between perpetual and periodic systems: A perpetual inventory system continuously updates inventory records for purchases and sales, while a periodic inventory system updates inventory records at specific intervals, typically at the end of an accounting period.
Identify the types of companies: Manufacturing companies produce goods using raw materials, merchandising companies buy and sell finished goods, and service companies primarily provide services rather than physical goods.
Understand the role of direct materials inventory: Direct materials inventory is specific to manufacturing companies because it tracks raw materials used in production. Merchandising and service companies do not use direct materials inventory accounts as they do not produce goods.
Conclude that the perpetual inventory system for a manufacturing company typically includes a direct materials inventory account, as it continuously tracks raw materials used in production.
