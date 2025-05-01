Flash Company produces lamps. Which of the following is NOT considered a direct cost in the production of lamps?
A
Wages paid to assembly line workers
B
Raw materials used to make lamp bases
C
Cost of lamp shades used in production
D
Depreciation on factory equipment
1
Understand the concept of direct costs: Direct costs are expenses that can be directly traced to the production of a specific product or service. These costs are easily identifiable and directly associated with the manufacturing process.
Review the examples of direct costs provided in the problem: Wages paid to assembly line workers, raw materials used to make lamp bases, and the cost of lamp shades used in production are all examples of direct costs because they are directly tied to the production of lamps.
Analyze the nature of depreciation on factory equipment: Depreciation is an indirect cost because it represents the allocation of the cost of an asset (factory equipment) over its useful life. It is not directly tied to the production of a specific product but rather to the overall operation of the factory.
Differentiate between direct and indirect costs: Direct costs are specific to the product being manufactured, while indirect costs, such as depreciation, are general expenses that support the production process but cannot be directly traced to a single product.
Conclude that depreciation on factory equipment is NOT a direct cost in the production of lamps, as it is an indirect cost related to the overall factory operations rather than the specific production of lamps.
