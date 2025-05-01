The allowance for uncollectible accounts is a contra account to which of the following?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Sales Revenue
C
Inventory
D
Notes Payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a contra account: A contra account is an account that reduces the balance of a related account. It is used to reflect adjustments or deductions from the main account's value.
Identify the purpose of the allowance for uncollectible accounts: This account is used to estimate and record the portion of accounts receivable that is expected to be uncollectible due to customers failing to pay their debts.
Determine the related account: Since the allowance for uncollectible accounts is used to adjust the value of accounts receivable, it is a contra account to accounts receivable. This means it reduces the reported value of accounts receivable on the balance sheet.
Eliminate unrelated options: Sales Revenue, Inventory, and Notes Payable are not directly related to the allowance for uncollectible accounts. These accounts serve different purposes and are not adjusted by this contra account.
Conclude the relationship: The allowance for uncollectible accounts is specifically a contra account to Accounts Receivable, as it adjusts the net realizable value of receivables on the financial statements.
