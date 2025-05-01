Which of the following is an example of financial accounting?
A
Filing a company's tax returns with the IRS
B
Preparing a company's annual financial statements for external stakeholders
C
Analyzing cost behavior for internal management decisions
D
Auditing a company's internal controls
1
Understand the definition of financial accounting: Financial accounting involves preparing financial statements and reports that provide information about a company's financial performance and position to external stakeholders, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Review the options provided in the question and identify which activities align with the purpose of financial accounting. For example, filing tax returns is related to tax accounting, analyzing cost behavior is part of managerial accounting, and auditing internal controls is part of auditing.
Focus on the option that mentions preparing a company's annual financial statements for external stakeholders. This activity directly aligns with the purpose of financial accounting, as it involves creating reports for external users.
Eliminate the other options that do not match the definition of financial accounting. Filing tax returns, analyzing cost behavior, and auditing internal controls are not examples of financial accounting.
Conclude that the correct example of financial accounting is preparing a company's annual financial statements for external stakeholders, as this is the primary function of financial accounting.
