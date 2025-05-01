If one school offers more grants and scholarships than another, does this automatically mean that the first school is less expensive to attend?
A
Yes, as long as the tuition is the same at both schools.
B
Yes, more grants and scholarships always make a school cheaper.
C
No, because the total cost of attendance and net price must also be considered.
D
No, because grants and scholarships increase the total cost.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: Grants and scholarships are forms of financial aid that reduce the cost a student has to pay out of pocket. However, they do not directly determine the total cost of attendance or the net price.
Define the total cost of attendance: This includes tuition, fees, room and board, books, supplies, and other expenses. It represents the full cost of attending a school before any financial aid is applied.
Define net price: Net price is the total cost of attendance minus any grants and scholarships. It reflects the actual amount a student is responsible for paying.
Analyze the relationship: Even if one school offers more grants and scholarships, the total cost of attendance at that school might be higher. Therefore, the net price could still be higher compared to another school with fewer grants and scholarships but a lower total cost of attendance.
Conclude: The correct answer is 'No, because the total cost of attendance and net price must also be considered.' This is because grants and scholarships alone do not determine affordability; the total cost and net price are critical factors.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian