Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)

Alright let's try this one together. X. Y. Z. Company had net sales of 500,000 and cogs of 320,000. The beginning balance of ap was 60,000 ending balance in a P. Was 100,000. What is the D. P. O. Days payable outstanding? Alright so remember the first thing we wanna do is calculate our ap turnover and then we're going to do then we can calculate R. D. P. O. All right. So the first thing we want to do is find a. P. Turnover and that is our cogs divided by our average ap. Right So the first thing I like to do is sold for that average ap balance which is gonna be our denominator in our ap turnover. So we've got 60,000 Plus 100,000. Right? Beginning balance plus ending balance divided by two. That comes out to 80,000. That's going to be our denominator in our ap turnover. Right? That's not gonna get us to our answer yet. So let's first calculate our ap turnover and then we can get to our answer through the D. P. O. So what's our numerator? Well net sales we don't use at all in this question. Right? That's extraneous. Our numerator is gonna be cogs right. It's either purchases or cogs. Well if they only give us cogs that's going to be what we use here. If they give you both purchases is probably the better thing to use in the in the numerator. Uh But cogs is all we've got here. So 320,000 divided by 80,000. Which we just calculated as our average ap that's gonna give us four as our ap turnover. Right? So that's our ap turnover. We're not done yet now we've got to calculate our D. P. O. So D. P. O. Remember all we gotta do is 365 in the numerator divided by R. A. P. Turnover of four. And that's gonna come out to approximately here 91 days. Right? So that means that every time we we have accounts payable that we're allowed to pay someone later it takes us 91 days to pay them back. All right. So that could be a good thing or a bad thing right? It could be a bad thing for a creditor. They're like hey 91 days. That's quite a long time. But maybe you have leverage in the market and you're able to say hey I'm not gonna pay you for 90 days and there's nothing you can do about it because you have so much market power. Right? Either way that's the answer here, 91 days. Let's go ahead and move on to the next one.

Hide transcripts