Why are inventories reported as current assets on the balance sheet?
Because inventories are expected to be sold or used within one year or the operating cycle, whichever is longer.
Because inventories are intangible assets that provide future economic benefits.
Because inventories are always converted into cash within five years.
Because inventories represent long-term investments in the company.
Understand the definition of current assets: Current assets are resources expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year or the operating cycle, whichever is longer.
Recognize the nature of inventories: Inventories include goods available for sale, raw materials, and work-in-progress items, which are typically sold or used in the production process within a short time frame.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each option to determine which aligns with the definition of current assets and the typical treatment of inventories in financial accounting.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, inventories are not intangible assets, they are not always converted into cash within five years, and they do not represent long-term investments.
Select the correct answer: Inventories are reported as current assets because they are expected to be sold or used within one year or the operating cycle, whichever is longer.
