Turkey Company is preparing its Statement of Cash Flows and gathered the following information: 

1. Since the previous year:the cash account increased by $35,000, land increased by $40,000, Equipment decreased by $15,000, Accumulated Depreciation – Equipment increased by $6,000, Retained Earnings increased by $340,000, and Bonds Payable increased by $100,000, 

2. Depreciation expense for Equipment totaled $16,000. 

3. Equipment with a purchase price of $15,000 was sold for a $2,000 gain. 

4. Turkey loaned $24,000 to Potatoes Company signing a long-term note receivable. 

5. Net income was $420,000. 

6. Turkey issued 100,000 shares of $5 par value common stock. The additional paid-in capital from this transaction was $300,000. 

What is Turkey Company's net cash flow from financing activities?

