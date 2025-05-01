Which of the following factors is NOT a component of the fraud triangle?
A
Pressure
B
Opportunity
C
Competence
D
Rationalization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the fraud triangle, which is a model used to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior in individuals.
The fraud triangle consists of three components: Pressure, Opportunity, and Rationalization. These are the key elements that contribute to the likelihood of fraud occurring.
Pressure refers to the financial or personal stress that motivates an individual to commit fraud, such as debt or financial hardship.
Opportunity is the ability to commit fraud due to weak internal controls or lack of oversight within an organization.
Rationalization is the justification or reasoning an individual uses to convince themselves that committing fraud is acceptable. Competence is not part of the fraud triangle, as it does not directly relate to the motivation or circumstances leading to fraud.
