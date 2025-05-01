Which of the following is NOT a type of inventory typically reported on a company's balance sheet?
A
Finished goods
B
Work in process
C
Raw materials
D
Accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory: Inventory refers to the goods and materials a company holds for the purpose of resale or production. It is typically classified into three categories: finished goods, work in process, and raw materials.
Review the types of inventory: Finished goods are completed products ready for sale. Work in process refers to partially completed goods still undergoing production. Raw materials are the basic inputs used in the production process.
Identify the item that does not belong: Accounts receivable is not a type of inventory. It represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services already delivered, and it is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet, separate from inventory.
Clarify the distinction: Inventory is a physical asset related to production and sales, while accounts receivable is a financial asset related to credit sales. They are reported in different sections of the balance sheet.
Conclude the reasoning: Since accounts receivable is not a type of inventory, it is the correct answer to the question. The other options (finished goods, work in process, and raw materials) are all valid types of inventory typically reported on a company's balance sheet.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian