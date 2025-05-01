Which of the following pairs of accounts could NOT appear together in the same adjusting entry for accrued revenues?
A
Rent Receivable and Rent Revenue
B
Interest Receivable and Interest Revenue
C
Cash and Service Revenue
D
Accounts Receivable and Service Revenue
1
Understand the concept of accrued revenues: Accrued revenues are revenues earned but not yet received in cash or recorded. Adjusting entries for accrued revenues typically involve recognizing revenue and recording a receivable.
Analyze the pairs of accounts provided: Rent Receivable and Rent Revenue, Interest Receivable and Interest Revenue, Cash and Service Revenue, Accounts Receivable and Service Revenue.
Identify the nature of each account: Receivable accounts (e.g., Rent Receivable, Interest Receivable, Accounts Receivable) represent amounts owed to the company, while revenue accounts (e.g., Rent Revenue, Interest Revenue, Service Revenue) represent income earned.
Determine why 'Cash and Service Revenue' could NOT appear together in the same adjusting entry: Adjusting entries for accrued revenues do not involve cash because cash has not yet been received. Instead, they involve receivable accounts to record the amount owed.
Conclude that the other pairs (Rent Receivable and Rent Revenue, Interest Receivable and Interest Revenue, Accounts Receivable and Service Revenue) are valid for adjusting entries because they correctly reflect the accrual of revenue and the recognition of receivables.
