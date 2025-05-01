Which of the following is a collection of individual accounting programs sold as a unit?
A
Accounting software suite
B
Trial balance
C
Single-entry system
D
General ledger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It is asking for a term that represents a collection of individual accounting programs sold as a unit.
Review the options provided: 'Accounting software suite,' 'Trial balance,' 'Single-entry system,' and 'General ledger.'
Define each term: 'Accounting software suite' refers to a package of accounting programs designed to work together. 'Trial balance' is a report listing all ledger accounts and their balances. 'Single-entry system' is a basic accounting method where each transaction is recorded once. 'General ledger' is a complete record of all financial transactions of a company.
Analyze the context: The question specifically mentions 'a collection of individual accounting programs sold as a unit,' which aligns with the definition of 'Accounting software suite.'
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the definitions and context, the correct answer is 'Accounting software suite,' as it matches the description provided in the question.
