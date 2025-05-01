Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with providing information to external users, such as investors, when a company 'goes public' and its shares become available for purchase?
A
Financial accounting
B
Cost accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Tax accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each type of accounting: Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external users, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies. Managerial accounting is used internally by management for decision-making. Cost accounting deals with analyzing costs for internal purposes, and Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws.
Recognize the context of the problem: When a company 'goes public' and its shares become available for purchase, external users like investors need reliable financial information to make informed decisions.
Identify the type of accounting that serves external users: Financial accounting is designed to provide standardized and regulated information, such as financial statements, to external stakeholders.
Understand why other types of accounting are not suitable: Managerial accounting, cost accounting, and tax accounting are primarily used for internal purposes or compliance, not for external reporting.
Conclude that the correct answer is Financial Accounting, as it is specifically concerned with providing information to external users, such as investors, in situations like a company going public.
