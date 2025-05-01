In financial accounting, what is the primary purpose of an income statement?
A
To show the cash received and cash paid during a period, classified into operating, investing, and financing activities
B
To report a company’s revenues, expenses, and resulting net income or net loss for a period of time
C
To report changes in shareholders’ equity during a period, including stock issuances and dividends
D
To report a company’s assets, liabilities, and shareholders’ equity at a specific point in time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the income statement in financial accounting. The income statement is designed to summarize a company's financial performance over a specific period of time.
Step 2: Recognize that the income statement reports revenues earned and expenses incurred during the period, which helps determine the net income or net loss.
Step 3: Differentiate the income statement from other financial statements: the cash flow statement shows cash inflows and outflows, the statement of changes in equity reports changes in shareholders' equity, and the balance sheet reports assets, liabilities, and equity at a point in time.
Step 4: Note that the income statement's key components include total revenues, total expenses, and the resulting net income or net loss, which reflects the company's profitability.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary purpose of the income statement is to provide users with information about the company's financial performance by reporting revenues, expenses, and net income or loss for a period.
