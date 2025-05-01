When the perpetual inventory system is used, the inventory sold is debited to which account?
A
Sales Revenue
B
Cost of Goods Sold
C
Inventory
D
No account is debited; instead, Inventory is credited and Cost of Goods Sold is debited
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the perpetual inventory system: In this system, inventory records are updated in real-time as transactions occur. This means that every sale or purchase of inventory is immediately reflected in the accounting records.
Identify the accounts involved: When inventory is sold, two accounts are affected—Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) and Inventory. COGS represents the expense of the inventory sold, and Inventory represents the value of goods on hand.
Determine the journal entry for the sale: In the perpetual inventory system, the cost of the inventory sold is recorded by debiting the Cost of Goods Sold account and crediting the Inventory account. This reflects the reduction in inventory and the recognition of the expense.
Clarify why Sales Revenue is not debited: Sales Revenue is credited (not debited) to record the income from the sale of goods. The debit for this transaction would typically go to Accounts Receivable or Cash, depending on whether the sale was on credit or for cash.
Summarize the correct answer: The correct accounts affected when inventory is sold under the perpetual inventory system are Cost of Goods Sold (debited) and Inventory (credited). No other accounts are debited in this process.
