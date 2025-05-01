Temporary delegation of asset management to another party.
B
Assignment of an asset that automatically reverts to the original owner after a set period.
C
Transfer of all rights and ownership of an asset from one party to another without any conditions.
D
Partial transfer of asset rights with certain restrictions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an absolute assignment: It refers to the complete transfer of ownership and rights of an asset from one party to another without any conditions or restrictions.
Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their definitions: For example, a 'temporary delegation of asset management' does not involve a full transfer of ownership, so it is not an absolute assignment.
Consider the option 'assignment of an asset that automatically reverts to the original owner after a set period': This describes a conditional or temporary arrangement, which is not absolute.
Evaluate the option 'partial transfer of asset rights with certain restrictions': This involves limitations and is not a complete transfer, so it does not qualify as an absolute assignment.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'transfer of all rights and ownership of an asset from one party to another without any conditions,' as it aligns with the definition of an absolute assignment.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian