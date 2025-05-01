Which of the following is likely to have a positive effect on your company's profit with respect to net sales?
A
Decreasing sales returns and allowances
B
Increasing sales returns and allowances
C
Increasing sales discounts offered to customers
D
Increasing the amount of goods sold on credit that are later written off as uncollectible
1
Understand the relationship between net sales and the factors that affect it. Net sales is calculated as: .
Analyze the impact of decreasing sales returns and allowances. A decrease in sales returns and allowances means fewer deductions from gross sales, which increases net sales and positively impacts profit.
Evaluate the effect of increasing sales returns and allowances. An increase in sales returns and allowances results in higher deductions from gross sales, reducing net sales and negatively affecting profit.
Consider the impact of increasing sales discounts offered to customers. Offering more discounts reduces the net sales amount, which can lower profit.
Assess the effect of increasing the amount of goods sold on credit that are later written off as uncollectible. Writing off uncollectible accounts increases expenses, which reduces profit, even though it does not directly affect net sales.
