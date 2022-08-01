Issuing Par Value Stock Definitions

Alright. So let's discuss the issuance of par value stock. We're gonna talk about some of the key numbers that we use and the journal entries that we make. So when we talk about issuing common stock, that just means selling common stock to the public. And remember when we sell common stock, this isn't like making revenue, this is selling equity in the company. Right? So let's talk about some of the key terms. We're gonna see first, we're gonna see a selling price, right? What do we sell the stock for to the public? Well This can be told to you as a total amount. Maybe you sold 50,000 shares for $1 million, right? Or it can be told to you on a per share amount, you sold 50,000 shares for $20 each or whatever it comes out to be cool. So uh there's the selling price. Then we're going to talk about this notion of the par value. So the par value is this idea of what it can be redeemed for. You don't have to get into too much. Uh thought about what the par value, what it means and everything. Uh The key thing you want to think about without getting into the details is really that the par value is what's gonna go into the common stock account. So part value. This goes into the common stock account and then everything else goes into this other account called additional paid in capital. Alright. Let's talk a little little quickly about par value. When we talked about bonds, right, bonds payable. The bonds had a par value, usually $1000. Well that was the the amount that the bond was redeemed for. Right? We're gonna see the same thing with common stock that there's gonna be some par value, but generally the par value is very low. Okay, so the par value of a common stock is usually very low and generally we're going to see it as less than $1. Okay, It's usually less than $1. Um Because they don't want to have a liability for this par value if the if the stock isn't doing too well, but regardless remember the par value, that's what goes into the common stock account and the rest of the money goes into this additional paid in capital. So this is the amount above par value that investors paid for the stock. Now, if you guys are like, I don't get this par value thing. Look don't spend too much time on it. It's not a big deal in this course. Uh Just know that you're gonna be splitting up the money that you bring in by selling the stock into two accounts. The common stock for the par value and then additional paid in capital. This A. P. I. C. We're gonna use a pick is usually how you call it. Just a pick, additional paid in capital is going to be where you put all that excess value. Sometimes you'll see additional paid in capital called uh excess of par, something like that paid in paid in capital, sorry, paid in capital in excess of par. It depends on your textbook, but look how many words that is, it's so much easier to just use a pick and that's usually what you're gonna see throughout your courses. So a pic is just the best way to think about it. And we've got that nice little acronym. Okay, so why don't we pause here and then we're gonna go through two examples of selling stock with a par value. Alright, let's check it out.

