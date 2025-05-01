Which of the following is a primary advantage of using multiple department factory overhead rates instead of a single plantwide factory overhead rate?
A
It ensures that all departments have the same overhead rate.
B
It eliminates the need for estimating overhead costs.
C
It provides a more accurate allocation of overhead costs to products.
D
It simplifies the accounting process by reducing the number of calculations required.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of factory overhead rates: Factory overhead rates are used to allocate indirect costs (like utilities, rent, and maintenance) to products or services. A single plantwide rate applies one overhead rate across the entire plant, while multiple department rates allocate overhead based on the specific activities or costs of each department.
Recognize the limitation of a single plantwide overhead rate: A single rate assumes that all products consume overhead costs in the same proportion, which may not be accurate if different departments have varying levels of activity or cost structures.
Identify the advantage of using multiple department rates: By using multiple rates, overhead costs are allocated based on the actual activities or resources consumed by each department, leading to a more accurate allocation of costs to products.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Using multiple department rates does not ensure all departments have the same rate, nor does it eliminate the need for estimating overhead costs. Additionally, it does not simplify the accounting process; in fact, it may require more calculations.
Conclude that the primary advantage of using multiple department factory overhead rates is that it provides a more accurate allocation of overhead costs to products, reflecting the true cost of production more effectively.
