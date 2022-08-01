Perpetual Inventory:Freight Costs (FOB Destination)

Alright. So we discussed fo be shipping point. Now let's see F. O. B. Destination. So considering what we know about shipping point, what do you think is gonna be happening here, the ownership is gonna change hands at the destination. Right? So this is a situation just like I drew above, I kind of like what I drew I had something like this where we have the seller's warehouse and then we have the delivery and then it gets to the buyer's warehouse over here. Right? So in this case this is where it's changing hands, right? The seller is going to be responsible for the delivery cost, right? Because the the ownership is on their hands until it arrives at the buyer's warehouse. Alright? So in this case the seller pays the shipping cost, right? So if you have to pay freight costs to sell your inventory, this delivery cost is going to be included in selling expenses. So we're thinking about selling our inventory in this case. Right? In the first example we were purchasing inventory in this case we would have the expense if we were selling the inventory right? If we're the seller, that's what we would have to deal with the expense. If we were a buyer in this situation, well we don't have to worry about the delivery, the seller has to worry about that. We would make no journal entry about delivery expenses. As a buyer but as a seller we need to include that delivery cost as a selling expense. So let's check it out. T. O. S ordered 500 things at $5 per thing. The terms of the order. Our F. O. B. Destination ups charged $35 for the delivery. Right? So in this case we are purchasing we are the purchasers but it's F. O. B. Destination right? So we bought these 500 things at $5 a thing and the seller, the person we're buying them from has to pay the delivery so that 35 bucks isn't coming out of our pockets. We don't have to make a journal entry there. The only journal entry we would make is for the 500 things at $5. A thing That's 2500. Right? We would debit our inventory for 2500 to increase it. And we would credit let's say accounts payable or cash depending on how we paid for this. And we were credited their notice that the delivery cost. We have no entry for that $35 because the seller paid for it. It has nothing to do with our books. Okay now in the situation I just want to put it out there that we were the seller and we had to pay the delivery cost. We would make an entry something like this. If if we were the seller this has nothing. This doesn't count in this case I just want to show you what the entry might look like. We would have a debit to the selling expense. Whoops missed the letter. They're selling expense Right? The selling expense goes up with a debit for the 35. And then we would have a credit to ap for accounts payable or to cash. If we paid it in cash for 35, that would be if we're on the seller, the seller would have this entry on their books. Okay. In this case where the buyer and we don't have that entry on our books at all. Okay. So what happens in this situation? We saw that our inventory went up by 2500 and our liabilities went up by 2500. Right? So our equation stays balanced and we're good to go there. Alright. So F. O. B. Shipping point an F. O. B. Destination. Cool. Let's move on to the next video.

