Spooky Company is preparing its Statement of Cash Flows and gathered the following information:

1. Since the previous year:the cash account increased by $35,000, land increased by $40,000, Equipment decreased by $15,000, Accumulated Depreciation – Equipment increased by $6,000, and Bonds Payable increased by $100,000

2. Depreciation expense for Equipment totaled $16,000.

3. Equipment with a purchase price of $15,000 was sold for a $2,000 gain.

4. Spooky loaned $24,000 to Witch Company signing a long-term note receivable.

5. Spooky declared and paid dividends of $32,000. Net income was $420,000.

What is Spooky Company's net cash flow from investing activities?