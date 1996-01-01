Changing Minds Company purchased a building for $480,000 and depreciated on a straight-line basis over 40 years, estimating a residual value of $60,000. The company depreciated the building for twenty years and then estimated that the building would only remain useful for another twelve years. At this time, the company also re-evaluated the residual value at $30,000. What will be depreciation expense in year 21?
