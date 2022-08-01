Net Sales:Sales Discount Forfeited (Net Method)

Alright let's try the same thing from the net method. So we've got this company that sold the 2000 units and we've got a 3% discount right? We've got a 3% discount and just like we calculated above well we have the 2000 times the 3%. Right? That's the amount of the discount That would give us a $60 discount. Right? So that means that instead of paying 2000 they're gonna pay 60 less. So instead of 2000 they would actually pay 1940 if they took the discount. Right? Um So when we do the net method we assume that the customer is gonna take the discount. So when we make our sales entry we make it with the discount included. So we're going to debit our accounts receivable because we're owed money and we're gonna credit revenue just like we did in the other entry But in this case we're gonna do the net amount with with the discount. So we're going to debit 1942 a. r. and 1940 credited to revenue. Right? So we've we've taken the net amount instead of the full 2000. This is us assuming that the customer is gonna take the discount. Well in this case the 10 day window past right? We sold it on january 14th but they didn't pay us til february 1st almost like 17 or 18 days later. That's past our um our 10 day threshold. Okay so since they paid us after the 10 day threshold they have to pay us $2000 instead of 1940. Right? So the cash we're going to receive in this case is 2000, it's not 1940 right? We're gonna receive 2000 And we have to get rid of that account receivable. So we're gonna credit accounts receivable for 1940, right? And it has to be 1940, not 2000, because when we did the account receivable up here, it was for 1940. So we have to get rid of it at 1940, right? That gets it off our books, but this equation isn't balanced yet. Right? So the idea is that we assumed that they were gonna take the discount but they didn't right, they didn't end up taking the discount. So our revenue should actually be 2000, not 1940, right? Because we earned $2,000, not 1940. So what we do to keep track of the revenue we get from the sales discounts that are forfeited, what we're going to credit another revenue account called sales discounts Forfeited. Okay, so this is an account right here, this is another revenue account. We're gonna have our account for our main revenue where we have the 1940 and then we're gonna have another one with the sales discounts forfeited, where we're gonna accumulate revenues there from people who didn't pay us quickly. Okay, and that would be the $60 that they forfeited. Okay, so we received 2000 in cash and in essence, we've got 2000 and revenue at this 20000.1940 in the revenue account and sales discounts forfeited is going to increase our revenue. That's another revenue account there. Okay. So you can see that this is, uh, pretty straightforward when you do the gross method or the net method, right? That that's about it here. So let's go ahead and pause and move on to the next video.

