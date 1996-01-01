STLC purchased a new edible underwear production machine at a cost of $14,000. STLC also paid $700 in sales taxes, $1,200 for delivery of the machine, and $1,600 in installation costs. Upon arrival, a special platform needed to be built for the machine to work properly. The special platform cost $4,000. STLC also paid an engineer $1,000 to test the equipment. After successfully installing the machine, STLC insured the machine at a cost of $500. They also spent $150 to lube the gears of the machine. What is the initial depreciable cost of the machine?