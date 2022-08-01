Periodic Inventory:Freight Costs (FOB Destination)

Alright so we discussed fo be shipping point. Well let's see the similarities here. F. O. B. Destination. Now F. O. B. Destination, the ownership of the goods changes hands at the destination. Right? So if I draw the same little thing I did above we've got the seller then we've got the delivery and then it gets to the buyer's warehouse, right? So it goes from the seller's warehouse into the delivery truck and then to the buyer's warehouse. So here it's changing hands at the destination. So the good the ownership doesn't change until here. So in this case the seller pays the delivery fees. Right? So that's what we're exactly where we're gonna see here the seller is paying the delivery fees in a F. O. B. Destination situation. If you have to pay freight costs to sell your inventory. So this is a situation where making sales right? If we're making sales well this is a selling expense when we're making sales and we have to pay for delivery. Okay because we couldn't make the sale if we didn't make that selling expense. So let's see what happens here. T. O. S. Ordered 500 things at $5 per thing. The terms are F. O. B. Destination. Right? So notice in an F. O. B. Destination where the buyer in this case the buyer doesn't have to pay the delivery right? The seller pays the delivery. So we're good we don't owe any money to, we don't owe any money to ups our supplier is gonna have to pay ups. So we would make an entry for the 500 things at $5 a thing. We would make a purchase entry when we purchase those things purchases. 2500 with a debit and credit accounts payable for 2500. Right? We bought those things on account now what about the delivery fee? There's a $35 delivery fee but it's not coming out of our pocket so we don't care, we don't have to make an entry at all. There's no entry related to the delivery. Now on the seller's books, if we were talking about the seller, this is strictly hypothetical just so you know if we're talking about the sellers books they would make an entry for this delivery expense with some sort of thing like a a debit to selling expense. Right? That increases the expense by $35. And a credit to accounts payable or cash however they paid for it $35. Right, so the seller would take this expense on their books but on our books things, the shelves, this is the only entry. They make the purchase entry, there's no entry for the delivery. Alright so let's see what happened. The assets, the purchases went up, brought our assets up by 2500 and accounts payable also went up by 2500. So we're good. Right this equation still balances. Alright let's go ahead and move on to the next video

Hide transcripts