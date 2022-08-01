Alright. So now we're gonna discuss on a high level, the main financial statements that are required by gap to be reported for external users. All right, So let's check out what those financial statements are. So, these main financial statements, there's gonna be four of them. Right? There are four main financial statements and they are required by Gap well as well, they're they're required overseas as well by I for So Gap. Remember gap is the set of rules in the United States uh that that sets the standards for accounting accounting information. Okay, So it's required by gap to show these four financial statements to the external users being banks being stockholders, whatever it might be, this is what's required by Gap. Let's start with the first one. The balance sheet. Okay, the balance sheet is going to show our assets and it's gonna show how those assets are financed and it's gonna show it at a point in time. Okay, At a point in time. This is important. Okay, because this is like a snapshot of the company. So we might say here's the balance sheet at december 31st 2011, Right? At december 31st 2011. At this point in time, what were our assets? What were our liabilities and equity? Right. So on this day, how much cash did you have on this day, how much was sitting in your inventory on this day? How much money did you go to other people how much stock was there in the company? Right. It's at a point in time and it shows us that fundamental accounting equation, it shows us that assets equal liabilities plus equity. Okay, this information is going to be shown on the balance sheet. It's gonna show us the balance of assets, the balance of liabilities and the balance of equity at a certain date. Okay, So the next one is the income statement, another very important statement here. And it shows the firm's revenues, sorry for that little mind lapse revenues and expenses over a period of time. Okay, So notice where where the balance sheet was a snapshot. This show's over a period of time. Okay, This isn't just one quick shot of what's happening. This shows what happened over a period of time in the company. All right. So it's gonna show how much money we brought in through revenues and how much it cost us for those revenues and expenses. Right? So we're gonna have our revenues minus expenses leads us to our net income. Okay, Net income, that is the bottom line. This is the bottom line in accounting. And it shows how much we got away with at the end of the day. Right? We brought in so much in revenues. We paid so much in expenses and we're left with net income. Alright, that's what's shown on the income statement next. We have the statement of cash flows. Well, this statement, it's gonna show the cash flow, right? It shows how the firm's cash changed over a period of time again. Okay, So this one as well is a period of time. We're gonna start, let's say on january 1st of 2017, we're gonna start with a certain amount of cash. All these transactions are gonna happen throughout the year, all these things are gonna happen and then the year is gonna be over and we're gonna be left with a different amount of cash or maybe the same amount, right? Whatever happened, we want to know how we got from that beginning amount of cash to that ending amount of cash. Right? And the statement of cash flows shows us everything that happened from a cash perspective. Okay, last we have our statement of stockholders equity. So the statement of stockholders equity, just like the statement of cash flows. It's gonna show how the firm's equity changed over a period of time. And you can see how this would be important to investors. Right? The investors, well, the equity is their share of the business, right? So they're gonna want to see how that equity has changed over time. Okay, So that's important as well. And we do see sometimes when they don't share, they don't just show a whole equity. If equity is not so complicated for the company, they might just show a statement of retained earnings, okay, Where they just show the retained earnings account, remember retained earnings, That's where all the money from previous years gets put into. And then as we make money this year, it also gets funneled into retained earnings as well. And we pay dividends to our owners out of retained earnings. The dividends is the payments from the company. Um So that's all will be shown in the statement of retained earnings. Okay, So those are four main financial statements that we're always going to be showing, and it's going to be the focus of this class. Okay, So when we create the financial statements, we're gonna follow this flow right here. Okay. The financial statements flow in in when we assemble them. Okay. We usually start with our income statement where we where we calculate the revenues and the expenses for the year and it gives us the net income that net income is going to flow into our statement of stockholders Equity, where we show the equity, the net income, the money we made this here. It's part of our equity. It's part of the owners money. Okay, So that flows into the statement of stockholders equity. And remember that the balance sheet shows equity right? We've got equity in the balance sheet up here. So that statement of stockholders equity is almost a more detailed version of what ends up in the balance sheet. Okay, so then we have our balance sheet that shows a point in time. And then we use the information from all of these other statements to create our statement of cash flows. Okay, So we're gonna deal with all of these financial statements throughout the course, but for now, it's just good to know them on a high level like this. All right, So let's pause here, and in the next video, it's gonna be one of our most important videos to set a foundation for you in accounting. Okay? We're gonna discuss accounts and account titles. Alright? So make sure you pay attention and let's move on to that video now.

Hide transcripts