Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Financial Accounting3. Accrual Accounting ConceptsAdjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue
Multiple Choice

In May, the Party Company received $4,000 as a deposit for a party that was occurring in November. In October, the Party Company received a $5,000 deposit for a party occurring in February of the following year. The company recorded both of these payments into the Unearned Revenue account and did not adjust the account after recording the payments. The adjusting entry at December 31 would include:

216
4
5:52m

Watch next

Master Adjusting Journal Entries: Unearned Revenue (Accrual Accounting Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian Krogol

Start learning
05:52
Adjusting Journal Entries: Unearned Revenue (Accrual Accounting Method)
Brian Krogol
445
8
02:48
Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue (Cash Basis to Accrual Method)
Brian Krogol
244
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.