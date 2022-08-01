Retirement of Fixed Assets (No Salvage Value)

So let's discuss what happens when we take a fixed asset that we've used for a long time. We fully depreciated and now it's finally time to retire that asset. So we're gonna talk about the retirement of these fixed assets and no, it's not retirement where it's gonna get, you know, a pension and Social Security benefits Medicare. Now this is just, we're taking it off of our books because we're no longer gonna use it. All right. But one thing I want to note is that sometimes we'll have a fully depreciated asset, a fully depreciated asset, but we'll keep using it right? Because we estimated a useful life for this asset, but it might work longer than that. We might use it for many years after that. And in those years we're not gonna keep depreciating it. We don't take any more depreciation expense. So remember that this useful life that, that we came up with it is an estimate. Okay. The company estimated the useful life and it might end up working longer. So when it finally does come time to dispose of that asset, we can get rid of the fully depreciated asset either for money, which we'll talk about in another video, but we're here going to focus on what happens when we do it for no money. We're just going to take that machine and we're like, hey, you had a good run buddy and we throw it in the dumpster behind the factory. Okay. We're not gonna get any money for it. So a disposal with no pre proceeds, that's what we're talking about is this asset retirement, There's no proceeds involved proceeds being cash that we received for for getting rid of it. So there's gonna be two situations this this retired asset, it's either going to have no salvage value where we never estimated that we could that it would be worth anything at the end or it could have salvage value. Let's focus here first on a situation where it has no salvage value. So remember when we first estimate to calculate depreciation, we needed three variables cost useful life and residual value or salvage value. So if we had estimated that it would have no salvage value, Well then once we're done depreciating the asset we fully depreciated. Well, the netbook value of the asset is going to be zero. Right? There will be no netbook value because it had no salvage value. Alright, So let's look at an example like that On April 1, 2009 or 20 X nine, the company decides to dispose of a fully depreciated asset. The asset was originally purchased for $80,000 and was depreciated using the straight line method over the past 10 years with no salvage value. Right? So that doesn't really matter about what method we used, how long it was in service. All we know is that it's fully depreciated. So once it's fully depreciated. Well, it's net book value will equal the salvage value? And when there is no salvage value? Well, it's going to equal zero. So what does this tell us? It tells us that the equipment account Where we had this asset? Well, we had purchased it for $80,000, right? And I'll just put 80 there and we were depreciating it over its useful life. And its accumulated depreciation account is gonna have a credit balance of 80,000. Right? And that's how we get to this netbook value of zero. Because we have an 80,000 debit, 80,000 credit in accumulated depreciation. And we met those together. And well, we have zero. So how do we get this off of our books? We just took this this machine and we threw it in the dumpster outside. It's no longer in our factory. We're no longer using it. We should get it off of our books. So all we need to do is we need to reverse these numbers, right? The equipment has an $80,000 value. Well, we no longer have that equipment. We gotta get rid of it and we no longer have that accumulated depreciation related to it. So what we're gonna do is we're going to debit our accumulated depreciation. This is gonna be the debit in our in our transaction here. And that's gonna be for the full 80,000, right? The full 80,000. And that gets it gets rid of that accumulated depreciation. Let me do that in a different color. So we can See it in action. So that 80,000 right there. And then we're gonna credit what's gonna be the credit, the equipment, right? We're getting rid of the equipment. So we're crediting it here, And that was for 80,000 as well. Whoops, Right. And this would be an 80,000 here. So these cancel out and there would be nothing left. These cancel out. There's nothing left there. So we cleaned out our books. Right now, there's no more equipment on our books, no more accumulated depreciation related to this asset. Right? So that's how we would retire. This asset is by getting rid of its position in the books. So even though nothing really happened, right, we didn't the net book value of it was zero, so it wasn't increasing our assets at all, but it was sitting there and there's no reason to have it on our books, cluttering up our books if we don't own it anymore. So we're getting it off of our books. So what did we do? Our accumulated depreciation went up by 80,000, right? Because it had a credit balance and we debited 80,000. But then our equipment Went down by 80,000. So really nothing happened. Our assets stayed at the same balance, we just got it off of our books. This is more of like a technical entry just to clean up our books and make sure that everything is in order. Alright, let's pause real quick and then we'll talk about what happens when an asset had a salvage value. But we got no proceeds when, when we disposed of it. Alright, let's do that in the next video.

