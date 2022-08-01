Adjusting Journal Entries: Supplies (Cash Basis to Accrual Method)

Alright. So here in the red boxes, I want to talk about the cash basis to accrual basis. Cash basis to a cruel. Okay, so technically the blue boxes is like the correct way to do it from the beginning, But sometimes you'll see it happen like we'll do in these boxes. Okay. So from from the other angle, what could happen, the company purchases $800 worth of supplies while they paid for in cash. From a cash basis. We would do something like debit supplies expense for 800. And we would credit cash for 800. Right? We paid for it in cash. We lower our cash balance with the credit and we increase our supplies expense with that debit. Right? So right now that's from a cash basis. We paid for it in cash, all of it sitting in the expense account. Alright, but now let's adjust it to the correct amount on the adjusting date. So they note that $200 worth of office supplies are left. We follow the same logic where we've used up $600 of the supplies, right? We started with 800. Were left with 200. must have been used up. So what is the correct balance in supplies expense? Excuse me? The supplies expense should be at 600. Right, but the supplies expense is currently at 800. So we need to bring it down by 200. Right. So how are we gonna do that? We're going to credit supplies expense. Right. So this is a credit entry. I'm leaving this indented supplies expense for 200. We're lowering the value of supplies expense by 200 to get it to the correct balance of 600. And what about the debit? Well, in this case we don't have a supplies account yet. Right. We never created a supplies account. So that's what we need to debit the supplies account for this 200. That was not used up. Right? So if we look at our final balances down here at the bottom, let me get out of the way Down down here. Underneath the supplies account is now sitting at 200. Right? Because we just debited it for 200 and our supplies expense. Well, it was 800. We took away 200 and it got us to 600. Right? So, notice that in both cases our supplies and our supplies expense end up at the same number. Right? So we end up with the same number in both cases. Either way is technically correct. Okay, so let's go ahead and pause here and move on to the next video

